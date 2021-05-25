May 25, 2021 2 min read

There are a lot of people out there with great ideas. But having an idea isn’t enough—you need to find a way to bring it to life. To do this, you need to prototype quickly, know your customer intimately before building the final product and figure out how to best collect feedback so that you can bring something to market that solves a problem for your potential customers.

Take it from serial entrepreneur Shanna Tellerman, it’s not as easy as it sounds. Tellerman is one of very few females to have sat on both sides of the negotiating table in Silicon Valley—serving as a partner for the investing team at Google Ventures before raising more than $70 million for the online interior design company she founded, Modsy.

Tellerman will shed light on how to grow and scale a business right during a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. Interviewed by Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business author Jill Schiefelbein, Tellerman will share the story of Modsy and provide a framework for how any company can emulate their path to scalability and success.

Attendees of his webinar will learn:

How to identify problems that need to be solved for your potential client base

Strategies for combining unique areas of expertise to create solutions

Dealing with imposter syndrome--how a fine arts major became a partner at Google Ventures and went on to develop, sell, and run multiple businesses

What to do to make sure your business is at the cutting edge by cultivating feedback

your business by making sure your employees can do what they do best

This Female Serial Entrepreneur Shares Her Best Tips for Scaling a Business and Achieving Success will take place live on Tuesday, June 29, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST. Be sure to bring your questions, as Schiefelbein will be bringing in audience questions to the conversation.