Pursue Your Next Calling with 20 Percent off Shaw Academy Online Courses

Sign up for a free four-week trial then start saving on your next e-learning endeavor.
Image credit: Shaw Academy

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re continuing your education or embarking on a new adventure, Shaw Academy can be a great place to start sinking your teeth into the world of e-learning through certified online courses. Featuring lessons in everything from coding to fashion to creative writing, and even business administration specializations, the service is university certified and globally recognized by the International Accreditation Organization (IAO), International Council of Specialized Online Certifications (ICSOC), and the CPD Certification Service. 

With Shaw Academy, you can learn more about topics you’re interested in and then utilize them to find a career more aligned with your passions. Because it’s certified by Austin Peay State University based in Clarksville, Tenn., you can earn an actual diploma by completing one of its many programs. With 30 million students enrolled since its founding in 2012, Shaw Academy has seen immense growth as a result of its accessible, intuitive, and effective course structure. Just start by selecting a course, show up to two classes a week, take a few quizzes, finish some assignments, and there you’re certified in whichever subject you decided to tackle. 

Unlike traditional schooling, live educators are always there to answer questions in real time via Shaw’s chat support function. Never again will you be completely baffled by your homework, embarrassingly unable to turn in your assignments when they’re due. Following more than 20 hours of education per course, you’ll have lifetime access to all of the lessons you learned during your tenure. Each lesson is administered by a team of in-house experts, so you can rest assured you’re receiving the best training possible for your personal goals and ambitions, no matter how aspirational.

For a limited time, you can save 20 percent on your Shaw Academy subscription when you sign up for a 4-week trial. At the end of the trial, rather than paying its regular $70 per month fee, you’ll only be charged $56 for the remainder of your membership. Have any friends or family who also want to try a course or two? Then you’ll be glad to know that Shaw users can add up to three more people to their plan at no extra cost. Give learning another shot and treat your brain to more than 100 courses, commitment-free, today.

