IKEA Recalls Hundreds of Bowls, Plates for Burn Hazards

May 26, 2021 2 min read

Beloved (well, depending on how handy you are at putting things together) furniture and homeware store has voluntarily recalled sets of dinnerware after it was revealed that the pieces may pose a potential burn hazard.

The company issued a warning for bowls, plates and mugs in both its Heroisk and Talrika collections. “The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard,” the company said in a statement.

The dinnerware is made in part from polylactic acid, which can become easily malleable and break in the presence of too much heat.

Only one incident (without injury) has been reported amongst the 148,000 that were sold in the U.S. so far.

IKEA said that the plates in question were sold online and in stores in the U.S. starting in August 2019.

The company will also be issuing full refunds to customers who purchased any piece of the two sets, so long as customers bring the pieces back to their nearest IKEA store. There are currently 52 IKEA locations across the U.S.

IKEA also recently recalled its Kullen 3 drawer chest back in March after it was found that if the piece of furniture is not secured stably to a wall, it can easily tip over and entrap anyone below it, particularly children.

