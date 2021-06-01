This Off-Grid Messenger Can Help Keep You Safe on All Your Summer Adventures

June 1, 2021 2 min read

Summer is just about here and you've earned yourself a vacation. The business will be fine if you head away for a few days so go find the rest and relaxation you need. However, if you are going off the grid, it's still important to stay safe. That means having a way to stay in contact with the civilized world, especially if you're going off on your own. Whether you're traveling to a distant beach or heading to the mountains for a few days, make sure you have a Radacat C2 Messenger: Off-Grid GPS Tracker with you.

The Radacat C2 Messenger is an off-grid messenger that might just save your life one day. It's a mini GPS tracking device that doubles as a messenger and a tracker by connecting to your mobile phone. Even if you're way off-grid with no cell service, Radacat allows you to use offline GPS, send text and voice messages, and provides real-time locations to other Radacat C2 users. (They come in a two-pack so you'll always have someone you know on the other end.)

The Radacat C2 requires no cell signal, monthly fees, or WiFi. It's compact and easy to carry with you anywhere and offers more than 36 hours of continuous working time on a single charge. (More if you only turn it on when you're fully off the grid.) It has up to a six-mile range, depending on obstructions and interference. Perfect for hiking, skiing, cycling, international travel, and more, the Radacat C2 is a smart way to stay safe this summer.

Don't go fully off the grid. Normally $289, you can get a Radacat C2 Messenger: Off-Grid GPS Tracker two-pack for 20 percent off at just $230 today.

