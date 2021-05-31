headphones

These Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Highly Rated on Amazon and Are 72 Percent off Now

Get them at a special Memorial Day price today.
Next Article
These Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Highly Rated on Amazon and Are 72 Percent off Now
Image credit: TREBLAB

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While businesses around the U.S. begin to reopen at full capacity, many people are heading back to work in person. However, not everybody wants to. For entrepreneurs who were stretched to pay for office space in the first place, it may make sense to stay remote for the foreseeable future, especially since many employees are actually more productive when working from home. When summer comes and the kids are spending even more free time at home, however, you may be looking for ways to block out the chaos at home and focus on your work.

This week only, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for just $71.97, giving you the perfect escape into your focus zone.

The Z2's are an Amazon's Choice Product thanks to their outstanding sound, battery life, and convenience. Armed with Bluetooth 5.0 for a crisp connection and packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, they'll drown out all of the outside distraction while immersing you in pulse-pounding sound.

The top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers deliver outstanding audio and the ergonomic design ensures they fit securely and comfortably on your head all day. That's good, because the 35-hour battery life means they really could be on your head all day, from work time to gym time to relaxation time. They even support Siri and Google Voice assistants so it'll be like having a personal assistant in your head to help you organize your life while you're in the productivity zone.

Arm yourself for success in the new work-from-home normal. The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are normally $259, but you can get them this week only for just $71.97.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

headphones

Bone Conduction Headphones Let You Focus Without Blocking Out the World

headphones

10 Headphones and Earbuds That Can Enhance Your Listening Experience, on Sale for Presidents' Day

headphones

These Hybrid Headphones Convert Between Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers