These Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Highly Rated on Amazon and Are 72 Percent off Now

May 31, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While businesses around the U.S. begin to reopen at full capacity, many people are heading back to work in person. However, not everybody wants to. For entrepreneurs who were stretched to pay for office space in the first place, it may make sense to stay remote for the foreseeable future, especially since many employees are actually more productive when working from home. When summer comes and the kids are spending even more free time at home, however, you may be looking for ways to block out the chaos at home and focus on your work.

This week only, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for just $71.97, giving you the perfect escape into your focus zone.

The Z2's are an Amazon's Choice Product thanks to their outstanding sound, battery life, and convenience. Armed with Bluetooth 5.0 for a crisp connection and packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0™ with aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, they'll drown out all of the outside distraction while immersing you in pulse-pounding sound.

The top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers deliver outstanding and the ergonomic design ensures they fit securely and comfortably on your head all day. That's good, because the 35-hour battery life means they really could be on your head all day, from work time to gym time to relaxation time. They even support Siri and Google Voice assistants so it'll be like having a personal assistant in your head to help you organize your life while you're in the productivity zone.

Arm yourself for success in the new work-from-home normal. The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are normally $259, but you can get them this week only for just $71.97.

Prices subject to change.