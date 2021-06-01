Computers

Seamlessly Run Windows Software on Your Mac With This Parallels Pro Bundle, on Sale

Get Parallels Pro and four utility Mac apps for very limited time pricing.
Seamlessly Run Windows Software on Your Mac With This Parallels Pro Bundle, on Sale
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We all want to get more out of our everyday devices. Whether you want more speed, more security, or more convenience, life can always get better for an entrepreneur who spends all day on the computer. Fortunately, The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro is a step in the right direction and it's on sale as long as supplies last for just $35 when you use promo code ALLSTARMAC at checkout.

This five-course bundle comprises nearly $900 worth of apps and software and packs them together in a bundle you can get for less than $40. It's highlighted by a one-year subscription to Parallels Desktop Pro, the world's leading cross-platform software, allowing you to run Windows programs on your Mac. Parallels is trusted by more than 7 million users and is a Top 15 grossing app in the Mac App Store, allowing macOS Big Sur users to run the latest Windows 10 updates, as well as Windows apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, graphic-intensive games, and CAD programs without compromising performance or having to go through a clumsy emulator.

Beyond Parallels, you'll also get additional security with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which TopTenVPNs calls "one of the most promising VPN services in the market." For additional convenience in your everyday workflow, you'll get lifetime access to streamlined PDF tool, PDFChef, and BusyContacts, one of the most popular contact management apps available for Mac. There's even a perpetual license to animation tool Moho Debut included which can help you overhaul your marketing in a smart, creative way.

Sold separately, these apps would run you nearly $900, which is why this deal won't last long. While supplies last, you can get The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro for just $35 when you use promo code ALLSTARMAC at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

