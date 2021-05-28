The Latest Segway Ninebot Scooter Is a Crowdfunding Success

May 28, 2021 3 min read

A prolific maker of battery-powered personal vehicles, got its start developing the iconic two-wheeled, self-balancing scooter with which it shares its name. But while the “Segway PT” as it was called is no longer seen roaming malls to catch shoplifting teenagers, the company — now dubbed Segway Ninebot after a 2015 acquisition — has seen a steady stream of success mostly stemming from its KickScooter lineup.

These electric can be found predominantly in cities as an affordable alternative to buying a car and oftentimes a faster means of getting around than taking the metro. For its most recent member of the KickScooter family, Segway has taken to Indiegogo. Originally striving for a $10,000 crowdfunding goal, the company has exceeded its expectations by a tremendous 1,600 percent with more than two weeks left to go.

Following the triumphant success of its E Series KickScooter devices, the new F Series consists of two models: the F30 and F40, priced at $649 and $749 respectively. Both, although geared toward beginners, boast impressive specs compared to their competitors, starting with the tire size. Whereas the Xiaomi Pro 2 ($799) and M365 ($599) sport 8.5-inch tires, the F30 and F40 each sit on a pair of 10-inch pneumatic tires.

Relative to their price points, the Segway Ninebot F Series KickScooters have an extensive maximum range of 18.6 miles for the F30 and 25 miles for the F40, with speeds capping out at 15.5 and 18.6 MPH. Just plug the F30 in for 5 hours or the F40 in for 6.5 hours and you’re good to go. They can also traverse uphill with a 15% slope ceiling for the F30 and 20% for the F40. IPX5 water resistance ensures you can ride in the rain, and the built-in 2.5-watt LED lights keep drivers and pedestrians aware of your presence.

A mobile app keeps you connected to your KickScooter at all times, even locking and unlocking it over Bluetooth for you to prevent theft. It can also enable cruise control to maintain your preferred speed throughout your ride. Of course, the F Series’ three power modes can also be used to throttle performance and conserve power in the process, with Eco Mode reducing speeds to 9.3 MPH.

Should you decide to back the Segway Ninebot F Series KickScooters now on Indiegogo, you can save up to $120 by what essentially amounts to placing an order in advance since the devices are already in production. Segway estimates the initial batch of units will arrive right around the corner, in July 2021.