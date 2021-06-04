IT management

Be Your Own IT Manager with This CompTIA and Cisco Guide

Set up and secure enterprise networks at scale.
Be Your Own IT Manager with This CompTIA and Cisco Guide
Image credit: Thomas Jensen/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the way the world of business changes nearly every day, it's important to stay on top of the technology and skills you need to be the most effective leader possible. There are many tech skills entrepreneurs could use to stay ahead of the curve, but if you're working in an IT-heavy industry, you want to spend some time with CompTIA and Cisco.

CompTIA and Cisco are two of the largest certifying bodies and enterprise networking providers on the planet. In The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle, you'll understand how to build, manage, and secure a network for your business and gain the knowledge you need to get certified as a networking specialist.

This eight-course bundle is geared towards several CompTIA and Cisco certification exams, giving you the training you need to pass the exams should you wish to take them, but also the skills you'll need in a practical environment, as well. 

You'll get an introduction to networking basics, switching and routing technologies, IPv4 and IPv6, and more through Cisco's CCNA course prepared by a Cisco Networking Academy Instructor. From there, you'll advance to Cisco's CCNP Enterprise training, covering advanced routing, switching, troubleshooting, security, and SDN that will help you operate a major network at scale. You'll understand how to configure and verify complex integrated labs, test multiple protocols and network topologies, and more. Additionally, you'll get crash courses in CompTIA Security+ and CSA+ and Certified Cyber Security Analyst, learning how to assess and mitigate potential network threats, explore security architectures, and much more.

Develop the networking and security skills you need to be your own IT manager. Right now, The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

