Teenager Goes Viral After Fighting Off Giant Bear to Save Family Dogs

You might think there’s nothing more protective than a Mama Bear, but never underestimate how far a dog mom will go to protect her beloved babies.

This was the case for 17-year-old Hailey Morinico of Bradbury, California this Memorial Day weekend when she went into full ruthless mode to save her family’s pets.

A home video shows a gigantic brown bear jump onto a ledge in Morinico’s family backyard accompanied by her two baby cubs. But before the bear can make it over the barrier and into the yard, a pack of the family’s dogs comes swarming in and barking at the bear.

In the anxiety-inducing clip, the bear begins to swat at the dogs as if it is going to attack, when the teenager comes sprinting in and pushes the bear back off the other side of the ledge while frantically herding the dogs back inside.

The video was posted to TikTok by Morinico’s cousin, Brenda Lopez Rincon, and has since gone viral, garnering over 9 million likes and 736,000 shares.

“My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs,” the caption cheekily reads. “How was your Memorial Day?!”

Users were stunned in the comment section, praising Morinico’s bravery and “mom instinct.”

“She literally became superwoman instantly,” one user wrote.

“Both mommas just protecting their babies,” said another.

Morinico posted her own TikTok in a “story time” format where she explained the incident in her own words, telling viewers that her dogs were lounging in the home’s backyard area when they began to start barking.

“When I go over there to see what they’re barking at, I’m like, that’s a funny looking dog,” she joked about the bear.

She said that by the time she got over to where the bear was, it was already picking up her dog Valentina, who she describes as “the baby.”

“I look [the bear] in the eyes and the first thing I think to do is push it,” she said of her instinctual action. “I just pushed her enough to make her lose her balance.”

Morinico says that she sprained her finger during the debacle.

“You definitely saved Valentina’s life,” someone praised. “You’re legit amazing.”

It is estimated that there are around 40 bear attacks around the world each year.

