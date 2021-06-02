News and Trends

These 7 Countries are Now Accepting Vaccine Passports

The European nations have begun accepting the EU Digital COVID Certificate from outside visitors.
These 7 Countries are Now Accepting Vaccine Passports
Image credit: Nikolay Pandev | Getty Images

News Writer
2 min read

As travelers around the world begin to plan their jet-setting adventures in a post-pandemic landscape, it’s nearly impossible to ignore that fact that traveling across borders will present unprecedented obstacles and risks.

For many, this summer will be the first time traveling in over a year, with popular tourist destinations expecting an influx of new and possibly nervous visitors.

Earlier this spring, the European Union (EU) announced that it would be fully reopening to all vaccinated travelers, a huge feat in the battle against the coronavirus that brought tourism to a standstill across Europe.

The easiest way to do that? Create a digital vaccine passport that has the same requirements for all countries in the union, which visitors must show before entering.

And ahead of schedule, seven of the EU countries have already implemented the new documentation.

As of Tuesday, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece and Poland have begun accepting the EU Digital COVID Certificate from outside visitors.

The EU said that all 27 Member States have passed "technical tests" and can begin using the new technology on a "voluntary basis."

Travelers who are either fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have already had Covid-19 and recovered or have tested negative for the disease within 72 hours of travel are eligible to receive the certificate and enter.

The document will allow for free movement within the EU and is expected to roll out in all 27 Member States on July 1.

"The EU Digital COVID Certificate provides European citizens with a common tool to allow them to move freely and safely again," said Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice. "It showcases Europe's technological leadership in full respect of our values and principles: data protection, inclusiveness, and proportionality."

The EU maintains that no private information or data will be exchanged or shared through usage of the certificate.

