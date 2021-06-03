Finance

5 Steps to Keep Your Bitcoin Safe

Theft and human error are the greatest risks to bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. There are many benefits to using Bitcoin just as long as you keep your private keys secure. Transactions are irreversible which makes it very difficult to recoup lost funds. For those who are new to crypto, here are three simple steps to […] The post 5 Steps to Keep Your Bitcoin Safe appeared first on Due.
Next Article
5 Steps to Keep Your Bitcoin Safe
Image credit: Due via Due

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Due

Theft and human error are the greatest risks to bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. There are many benefits to using Bitcoin just as long as you keep your private keys secure. Transactions are irreversible which makes it very difficult to recoup lost funds.

For those who are new to crypto, here are three simple steps to keep your bitcoin safe…

#1: Use Cold Storage

Cold storage means isolating your private keys from the internet by keeping them offline. This can be done by creating a paper wallet or using a hardware wallet. If done properly, private keys sitting on cold storage are un-hackable.

The simplest and most convenient way to store your coins is to use a hardware wallet like Trezor and Ledger. These wallets will give you all the ease of a web wallet combined with the security of cold storage.

#2: Minimize Counterparty Risk

Most coin losses are the result of exchanges getting hacked or mismanaging money. Exchanges are useful for trading coins but you need to be mindful of the risk. It’s important to not use exchanges as a bank or a permanent way to store your private keys.

In the event that you need to buy or sell coins on an exchange, you can reduce the risk by breaking it up into multiple transactions. Diversifying amongst several exchanges can also help reduce counterparty risk.

#3: Use Strong Passwords

When opening any cryptocurrency related accounts you want to make sure to use strong and unique passwords. Most people make the mistake of using the same simple passwords on multiple accounts. Your passwords should be at least 16 characters long with a combination of numbers, letters, capitals and symbols. It’s important to not reuse any of your passwords or store unencrypted digital copies of them.

#4: Use Two Factor Authentication

Anytime you open up an account on an exchange it’s important to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) in the security settings. 2FA generates a secondary password on your phone or device every time you log into your account. In the event that a hacker gets a hold of your password they also need physical access to your phone as well.

Google Authenticator is the most common 2FA application used and it will allow you to activate it by scanning a QR code. Alternatively, if you don’t own a smart phone you can usually activate 2FA by giving a phone number and you’ll receive a code through text messaging.

#5: Double Check Addresses

When sending or receiving coins you always want to double check that you’re sending to the right address. Bitcoin accidents can be very costly so take your time and make triple sure when sending money.

It’s also important that you check webpage addresses because there are many scam sites that try to steal bitcoin. Sometimes a scam site can look exactly like a company site, except they change one small detail on the web address. Be suspicious of any emails or social media accounts that try to solicit money from you.

Conclusion

Bitcoin transactions are irreversible and should be treated like digital cash. Not protecting your private keys is equivalent to leaving a wallet full of cash lying around in a public place.

Cryptocurrencies give individuals more control over their money but with freedom comes greater responsibility. Learning new security habits may seem daunting at first but they’ll quickly become second nature.

The internet has become an important part of our daily routines and in the information age security is paramount.

The post 5 Steps to Keep Your Bitcoin Safe appeared first on Due.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Investment In Blockchain Startups Accelerating By The Minute

Finance

Are These Meme Stocks Going To Blow Up Again?

Finance

DexCom Beats Views, Raises Guidance, But Shares Are Down