Tesla Shares Drop After Musk Cancels Car Model

June 7, 2021 2 min read

was back at it again on Twitter this weekend, the social-media platform that the (TSLA) CEO has been using to stir up market volatility with his hot takes.

Nevertheless controversial, this time Musk was causing an uproar regarding news about his own company.

The billionaire said that Tesla would no longer be manufacturing its most expensive sedan model, the Model S Plaid+.

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

“Plaid+ is canceled,” he wrote. “Plaid is just so good.”

Related: Elon Musk's Partner, Grimes, Asks Communists to Adopt AI

The Model S Plaid can gain speeds of up to 200 mph with a 1,020 horsepower peak.

“With the longest range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production, Model S Plaid is the highest performing sedan ever built,” the company said.

Musk continued on Twitter, explaining that the Plaid version of the sedan can go from zero to 60 mph in “under 2 secs.”

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

“Has to be felt to be believed,” he added.

Related: Elon Musk Sends Shares Soaring After Tweet About Viral Video

The Model S Plaid, which was originally planned for deliveries earlier this year, will be released on June 10 and will start at $120,000.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak.



This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

Musk explained that the car needed “one more tweak” upon the delay of the car's release.

“Words cannot describe the limbic resonance,” the CEO tweeted of the vehicle.

Upon inspection on Tesla’s site, the option to order a Plaid+ model is no longer there, but notes that Plaid+ will be “available in mid-2022.”

The news of the car’s cancellation put shares of Tesla down about 0.3% in premarket trading Monday morning.

The company is up over 200% year over year.

Related: Tesla's Higher Prices Due to Supply Chain Pressure, Says CEO