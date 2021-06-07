News and Trends

Tesla Shares Drop After Musk Cancels Car Model

The billionaire said that Tesla would no longer be manufacturing its most expensive sedan model, the Model S Plaid+.
Image credit: picture alliance | Getty Images

News Writer
2 min read

Elon Musk was back at it again on Twitter this weekend, the social-media platform that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO has been using to stir up market volatility with his hot takes.

Nevertheless controversial, this time Musk was causing an uproar regarding news about his own company.

The billionaire said that Tesla would no longer be manufacturing its most expensive sedan model, the Model S Plaid+.

“Plaid+ is canceled,” he wrote. “Plaid is just so good.”

The Model S Plaid can gain speeds of up to 200 mph with a 1,020 horsepower peak.

“With the longest range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production, Model S Plaid is the highest performing sedan ever built,” the company said.

Musk continued on Twitter, explaining that the Plaid version of the sedan can go from zero to 60 mph in “under 2 secs.”

“Has to be felt to be believed,” he added.

The Model S Plaid, which was originally planned for deliveries earlier this year, will be released on June 10 and will start at $120,000.

Musk explained that the car needed “one more tweak” upon the delay of the car's release.

“Words cannot describe the limbic resonance,” the CEO tweeted of the vehicle.

Upon inspection on Tesla’s site, the option to order a Plaid+ model is no longer there, but notes that Plaid+ will be “available in mid-2022.”

The news of the car’s cancellation put shares of Tesla down about 0.3% in premarket trading Monday morning.

The company is up over 200% year over year.

