Mail Boxes Etc. Announces Signing Of Master License Agreements In The Caribbean

February 12, 2001 1 min read

San Diego-Continuing its strong international growth, Mail Boxes Etc. has expanded its presence as a provider of business solutions with the recent announcement of master license agreements covering multiple countries and territories in the Caribbean region.

With the addition of the Bahamas, Bermuda, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands and Santa Lucia, the company now has master license agreements in 72 countries.

The new locations will provide mailbox rental, packaging and shipping, faxing, copying, printing and binding, mail receiving and forwarding, wire transfer of funds, and office and packing supplies.

"The business services market throughout the Caribbean is fragmented," said Peter Holt, Mail Boxes Etc. executive vice president of franchise sales and development. "As a result, there is a demand for the convenience of one-stop shopping and the world-class customer service for which MBE is known." -Bison.com