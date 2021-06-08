Email Security and Privacy

Protect Your Company's Sensitive Emails With This End-to-End Encryption Service

The most secure email solution on the planet is on sale now.
Image credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

2 min read
Privacy is important to everyone, but especially to entrepreneurs who work with sensitive information or in a field with many competitors. Knowledge is power, so when you have proprietary access to that knowledge and information, you have to protect it. You certainly don't want to fall victim to a data breach.

How do you ensure your communication stays protected? One simple solution is CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email. This web-based encrypted email solution lets you send and receive completely private messages, protecting both you and the sender (even external ones) from prying eyes. 

CTemplar offers powerful zero-knowledge password protection, protecting your sensitive personal information from unauthorized hands and protects you against phishing attacks, thanks to zero-data access. CTemplar will never send any of your private data or addresses without your consent, and even deletes all of your messages permanently with a click, the company says.

CTemplar's zero-data retention policy ensures that they don't record, monitor, store, log, or share anything you submit so your data is never vulnerable in the world. It uses the OpenPGP.js library, maintained by Proton Technologies AG, which is trusted by some of the world's most secure organizations, and complies to Iceland's most stringent privacy laws. It allows you to load your website directly from CTemplar's open-source repository code, is resistant to man-in-the-middle attacks, and keeps you safe from hackers. 

With a CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan, you'll have a 2,000 message daily send limit supporting up to 50MB in attachments, as well as 5GB of storage, up to ten aliases, and one custom domain. Encryption comes standard across your attachments, subjects, and bodies. 

https://www.youtube.com/embed/y0GNrDHfCmc

Give yourself and your business the email protection you need. Right now, a lifetime subscription to CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan is 76% off at just $199.99.

