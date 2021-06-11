Improve Your Business Intelligence by Mastering Microsoft SQL Server

June 11, 2021 2 min read

Data is everything in today's business world and how your business harnesses it can make the difference between scaling and failing. For many businesses, Microsoft SQL Server is an essential lifeline. SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that supports transaction processing, , analytics applications, and more for businesses. It's one of the leading database technologies on the market and, for entrepreneurs, a very valuable tool to learn to help your business work with data more effectively.

This quick-hitting, two-course bundle is curated by ITU Online. Since 2012, ITU Online has provided on-demand IT training content to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities. They've earned Best in Biz Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards thanks to their training for CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft Servers, ethical hacking, data forensics, Cloud platform deployment, programming, web development, network administration, IT fundamentals, and more.

In this bundle, you'll start by learning about SQL Server installation, data storage, data recovery, monitoring, security, and maintenance. You'll understand how to set up, manage, and maintain a Microsoft SQL Server 2019 database so you can delve into the more advanced subjects.

After the introduction, you'll take a deep dive into one of SQL Server 2019's most important features, Big Data Clusters. You'll learn about data visualization and data lakes and learn how Big Data Clusters combine large volumes of streaming data for analysis. You'll also get up to speed with architectural foundations made up of Kubernetes, Spark, HDFS, and SQL Server on Linux so you can combine different types of data to draw smarter insights.

