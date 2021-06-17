Travel

Make This Summer a Year of Travel Catch-Up With Rosetta Stone and Cheap Flights

Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and Matt's Flights for an unbeatable price.
Image credit: Jaxson Bryden/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After a year of pandemic restrictions, the world is finally beginning to open up. First, locally in the U.S., and now abroad as well. Many of us have been feeling a sense of pent-up wanderlust and can't wait to use the summer to finally scratch the travel itch. If that describes you (or a certain parent in your life who has a holiday coming on June 20), check out The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription.

This three-piece bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone and Matt's Flights, and comes with a 13-hour course dedicated to teaching you the world's greatest travel hacks.

Rosetta Stone has been trusted for nearly 30 years by top organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor to teach people new languages. Called the "Gold Standard of Language Learning" by CNN and winner of PCMag's Language Learning Software for five straight years, Rosetta Stone's intuitive, immersive training method helps you read, write, and speak up to 24 new languages in no time. With interactive, speech recognition-enhanced lessons and conversations with native speakers, you'll learn naturally so you can navigate a new country seamlessly.

Not only that, but you'll also get there affordably, thanks to Matt's Flights. Featured in The New York Times and Thrillist, Matt's Flights makes it easy to get cheap flight information sent directly to your inbox. Just set up your departing airport or location and Matt's Flights will send you flight deals to destinations all over the world. You can expect three or more deals per week and can make an unlimited amount of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare, personalized for your travel needs. You can even get 1-on-1 flight and travel planning support 24/7.

Make this summer the summer of travel. Normally $199, you can get The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for just $159.20 when you use code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

