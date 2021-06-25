This Is How Stem-Cell Therapy Treats Serious Brain Injuries

June 25, 2021 6 min read

More than 2 million people sustain traumatic brain injuries (TBI) every year. Professional athletes, military , first responders and many others suffer severe anxiety and depression and other debilitating symptoms as a result. Many more report symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is the result of a series of head injuries, such as recurrent concussions, sustained over months or years.

Both of these types of injuries have long been known to be associated with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. But research reveals that physical brain injuries may actually cause PTSD and depression, yet remain undetected and untreated.

Reducing neuroinflammation is essential in treating TBI, CTE and PTSD

I'm the CEO of BioXcellerator, a leading stem-cell therapy and research center, and we’ve successfully treated many professional athletes for TBI and CTE using advanced stem-cell therapy as part of a multifacted treatment plan. Athletes Chuck Liddell, Jim McMahon and Mark May, among others, have all seen impressive results following treatment.

But others who don’t enjoy celebrity status are also exceptionally susceptible to such injuries and many never receive treatment — including veterans and first responders. That’s why I’m working with several nonprofit foundations to help veterans get access to treatments.

Stem-cell therapy: based on the body’s natural repair processes

At BioXcellerator, we treat a wide variety of diseases, disorders and orthopedic and spine and disc injuries using stem cells. Our proprietary protocol uses mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from donated umbilical cords. That’s because research shows that these cells have the best potential for healing. Once these cells are tested and screened for specific biological markers, we reproduce these cells into infusions of millions of high-potency “Golden Cells” that studies suggest offer better results than other stem cell treatments.

As we continue to treat patients with excellent results — especially for brain injuries — it’s clearer than ever that stem-cell therapy works because it’s based on the body’s natural repair processes. After an infusion of stem cells, the body knows what to do with those cells and uses them to repair damaged brain and nervous system tissues.

Our research also shows that these benefits extend beyond treating specific injuries. When the body is given extra stem cells, those cells are used to improve modulation of the immune system and reduce harmful inflammation. This improves overall wellness, of course, but it’s exceptionally beneficial to the brain. Indeed, too much inflammation can not only prevent healing from brain injury, but it can also cause symptoms of psychological disorders such as PTSD and depression.

Dr. Mark Gordon: dedicated to helping veterans recover

As founder and medical director of Millennium Health Centers, Dr. Gordon wrote Traumatic Brain Injury - A Clinical Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment, a book that explains the science of brain injury and its impact on athletes, veterans and other patients.

I’ve had the privilege to speak with Dr. Gordon to discuss his work because we share a similar mission: helping veterans and active-duty military personnel. Dr. Gordon works with the Warrior Angels Foundation, an organization that helps those who serve our country recover from brain injuries.

Both Dr. Gordon and I know that in many cases, veterans may be diagnosed with a psychological disorder such as PTSD, but may not be screened for a physical brain injury that may actually cause PTSD symptoms. If that’s the case, the physical injury is rarely treated and patients continue to suffer.

Inflammation: a subtle, yet profound, threat to brain health

Our work at BioXcellerator clearly shows that stem-cell therapy can help heal brain injuries, but Dr. Gordon’s work not only reveals why stem cells help, but also how other treatment protocols can offer patients even more effective therapies.

Stem-cell therapy works in part because additional stem cells help reduce excess inflammation. Dr. Gordon’s work in this area demonstrates that inflammation in the brain can cause a wide range of symptoms such as anxiety, depression and other mood disorders. Indeed, reducing inflammation in the brain can help far more patients recover from brain injuries — even those sustained years ago.

Dr. Gordon’s work shows that excess brain inflammation can cause profound psychological symptoms, and those symptoms can last for many years. Injuries sustained 10 or 15 years ago can still cause inflammation that leads to depression, anxiety and other disorders.

Exceptional results: improved brain health after serious injuries

Dr. Gordon has developed the “Millennium Protocol” based on his research into optimizing brain health, and the results Dr. Gordon reports are impressive. Not only do they demonstrate success, but they also support the approach we’ve developed at BioXcellerator to extend stem-cell therapy into other treatment protocols.

These offer a more holistic approach to treating patients, which includes comprehensive testing to evaluate hormone levels and blood biomarkers; an anti-inflammatory diet, plus immunity and cognitive-enhancing supplements and nutraceuticals; and optimizing hormone levels that research shows can help reduce neuroinflammation.

The goal is to create an optimal environment for the brain to heal itself.

More than 60% of Dr. Gordon’s patients respond to treatment in as quickly as one to four weeks — with even more improvement in the months and years ahead. That makes it even clearer that not only can stem cells help heal brain injuries, but these other treatments also offer exceptional potential.

Too many of our nation’s veterans and others suffer depression that far too often leads to suicide. That’s why I look forward to working with more groups who help these heroes who have served with honor heal and enjoy brighter lives in the years ahead.