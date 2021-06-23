Trade Smarter with This Twice-Daily Stock Market Newsletter

stock market

There are many ways to keep up with what's going on in the markets. You can check in on trends reported by Entrepreneur, you can read follow TV news programs, you can look at your own portfolio — but all of these methods don't give you the kind of actionable insight to truly make a difference. The stock market is volatile and every second you wait before transacting can literally cost you money. That's why it's worth investing in a daily newsletter like Bullish, which is on sale now for just $29.99 (valued at $299). 

Bullish's premium stock market email newsletter provides a daily snapshot of the stock market, including stock futures, premarket data, as well as current and historical performances for major indexes. In two emails — one before the market opens and one after it closes — you'll have all the data you need to make trading decisions at your disposal before the next day of trading starts. With data on the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and more, it doesn't matter where you're trading, Bullish keeps you up to date and ready to go.

You don't have to be a day trader to want Bullish. This subscription service is great for retail investors who just want a quick, uncluttered overview of the market before it opens so they can make trading decisions and then move on with the rest of their day. Bullish offers stock futures that signal if the market is trending up or down for the day and historical performances — important indicators to help you decide quickly what you're going to do with your day.

With a Bullish Premium Plan, you'll get data on the major exchanges, as well as Bitcoin, trending stocks, sector performance analysis, top gainers and losers, and much more. Inform your investing with a twice-daily newsletter that works for all traders. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Bullish Premium for just $29.99.

