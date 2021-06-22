News and Trends

Facebook Launches Audio Podcasts

CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted his own live room on his Facebook page last week.
Facebook Launches Audio Podcasts
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook says public figures and creators with verified accounts can start live audio rooms and invite guests, according to TechCrunch.

The social media giant’s foray into audio is designed to keep users engaged and to better compete against the rising popularity of video streaming apps like Clubhouse, which Zuckerberg has also used.  

In a blog post on Monday, Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, explained what’s ahead.

“Live Audio Rooms and podcasts rolling out in the US is just the beginning of our audio journey," Simo wrote. "Looking ahead, we are working with creators who will use our audio tools to further develop and launch Soundbites — short-form, creative audio clips.”

But live audio and podcasts have been used for misinformation and by extremists on the platform. Facebook says its rules on reporting offensive material still apply to the the Audio files.

“In addition, our broader integrity and safety work and the tools we have built for proactively and automatically identifying harmful content are great building blocks," the company said. "But we plan to adapt tech and processes as we learn more.”

Facebook first announced it would push into audio streaming back in April of this year. 

