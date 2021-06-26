Gadgets

This Portable Word Processor Is Made for the Mobile Entrepreneur

Never forget a brilliant thought again with this mobile word processor.
This Portable Word Processor Is Made for the Mobile Entrepreneur
Image credit: Astrohaus

You never know when inspiration might strike. Sometimes, it's in the most unlikely of places, sometimes, it's exactly where you'd expect. Given the nature of the past year, as the world reopens this summer, you're bound to be out and about a lot. Don't let the inspiring thoughts and feelings you experience while you're thriving in a post-pandemic world go forgotten. With the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool, you can document everything you experience as soon as it happens without having to deal with the inconveniences of pen and paper. For entrepreneurs competing with billions of others, a wasted idea is inexcusable. 

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, Freewrite Traveler is the ultimate portable, distraction-free writing tool designed for people on the go. It's completely equipped to help modern writers stay focus and maximize productivity by eliminating the distractions of browsers and notifications as well as the clunkiness of a notebook.

Freewrite Traveler's E Ink display uses ambient light that's easy on the eyes and won't wash out under direct sunlight, very similar to an Amazon Kindle. Better yet, you don't need a writing utensil to record your thoughts, because Freewrite Traveler has a full-size scissor-switch keyboard that you can set up in more than 30 different keyboard layouts from QWERTY to DVORAK and more. The whole thing only weights 1.6lbs and has a battery life of more than four hours so it's perfect for taking with you on day trips. The internal flash storage holds more than one million pages of drafts while internal Wi-Fi seamlessly backs up drafts to the cloud. The Verge writes, "The Freewrite Traveler is a retro word processor that’s fatally ahead of its time."

Record inspiration the moment it strikes. Normally $499, you can get the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool for just $429 when you use code FREEWRITE20 at checkout.

