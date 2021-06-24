Finance

Rite Aid Q1 Results In A Bitter Pill For Investors

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fiscal Q1 results and shares are down 15% in the wake of it. At face value, the report looks good and the CEO appear...
Next Article
Rite Aid Q1 Results In A Bitter Pill For Investors
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Rite Aid Implodes Despite CEO Optimism

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fiscal Q1 results and shares are down 15% in the wake of it. At face value, the report looks good and the CEO appears optimistic, the problem lay in the guidance. Despite an expectation for improving revenue and revenue above the consensus estimates the company’s probability is still in question. While there is a chance the company's loss for the year will be less than expected there's also a chance it will be worse than expected and that's hard news to take in a world where so many S&P 500 companies are doing so well. 

Rite Aid Returns To Growth But It's Not Enough

Rite Aid's fiscal Q1 Revenue results prove the company has returned to growth. The $6.16 billion in consolidated revenue is up sequentially, up 2.2% from last year, and 14.7% over the last two years but it was not enough for the market. The revenue missed the consensus by $50 million or 80 basis points and is compounded by what we consider to be iffy guidance. On a segment basis, the Retail Pharmacy segment, which is about two-thirds of net revenue, grew about 5.5% on a continuing basis while the Pharmacy Services segment grew 5.3%.

Moving down the report, the margins are improving but the company is still producing a net loss at the GAAP level. Adjusted EBITDA is up 29.3% from last year while the net loss from continuing operations decreased 82% to only $13 million. On the bottom line, the GAAP eps of -$0.24 beat the consensus by more than $0.30 while the adjusted EPS of $0.38 beat by $0.32.

Looking forward, the company is expecting revenue momentum to continue in fiscal 2022 and has guided higher because of it. Rite Aid is now expecting $25.10 to $25.50 billion in revenue compared to the $24.70 billion expected by the analyst. The problem, at least in our eyes, is that while the expected net loss is a range bracketing consensus it is a wide range. Rite Aid is expecting the net loss to total  - $0.79 to - $0.24 compared to the $0.46 expected by the analysts. This range opens the door to better-than-expected results but as we mentioned before, it also opens the door too much worse than expected results.

No Reason To Buy Rite Aid Now

Aside from the iffiness in the earnings report, there are other reasons not to love Rite Aid right now. For one, it’s trading at 25X its adjusted earnings compared to its competitors CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance and both of those stocks pay dividends. Rite Aid is not paying a dividend while CVS is yielding 2.4% and Walgreens boots Alliance is yielding 3.6%. Both of those stocks are trading at roughly 10X and 11X their earnings presenting quite a bargain. And they have positive earnings too. There may be reasons to want to buy Rite Aid right now but we don't know what they are.

The Technical Outlook: Rite Aid May Be Heading Lower

Shares of Rite Aid are down 15% in the wake of the Q1 earnings release and may be headed lower.  The caveat is that the stock is now sitting just above potentially strong support but it may not hold up. The short interest was over 15% at the last report and is likely higher now. A move below the $17.25 level is potentially bearish and could lead this stock down to the $15 or $12.50 level.

Rite Aid Q1 Results In A Bitter Pill For Investors

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises