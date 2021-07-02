Every Business Owner Needs a Financial Education

July 2, 2021 2 min read

Businesses make money, so it's important to understand your finances to effectively run a business. You don't need to be a expert to run a successful business but accounting skills are extremely valuable as they can save you money on outside help and give you a better idea of how your business uses money. In The Learn Corporate Finance Bootcamp Bundle, you'll get a business-centric financial education that can help you be smarter with your business's money.

This 11-course bundle features courses from Robert Steele (4.4/5 instructor rating), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with two decades of experience. Steele has been teaching accounting skills since 2009.

With his courses, you'll progress along a financial education that will be valuable to any entrepreneur. You'll get an introduction to financial statements and financial ratios, learn how to forecast and budget for your business, perform leverage and break-even analysis, and much more. There are also courses dedicated to commercial management, maintaining profitability in economic downtimes, tax accounting, and much more. You'll learn skills that will help you make better decisions about your company, predict future performance, and create realistic financial scenarios based on the data you have on hand. No more rolling with whatever the monthly revenue reports tell you.

It's easy to hire an accountant, but it's not inexpensive. With this training, you'll learn the skills you need to be your own accountant and financial advisor so you can invest money where it really matters. That's an invaluable resource for you and your business.

Get a corporate finance education that will help your business thrive. The Learn Corporate Finance Bootcamp Bundle includes more than $2,000 worth of educational materials but you can sign up today for just $39.99.

