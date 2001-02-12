Get Approval From The Better Business Bureau

To obtain authorization to post a seal from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on your site, you must be a member of your local BBB, provide information about the owners and managers of your company, agree to an on-site inspection, have a satisfactory complaint-handling record from the bureau, promise to respond quickly to customer complaints, and agree to arbitration to resolve any issues regarding your online practices.

Customers visiting your site can click on the seal, which verifies your participation in the program and provides additional information about your company.

As online commerce increases, customers are seeking assurances that they won't be cheated. The Better Business Bureau seal may serve such a purpose. For more information, contact the bureau at www.bbbonline.org.

