The Future of Health: Why Age 100 Will Soon Become 'the New 60'

July 13, 2021 6 min read

On June 13, Laura Wilkinson did not qualify in her attempt to join this year’s U.S. Olympic Diving Team — finishing in only 10th place at the final qualifying event in Indianapolis.

But Laura’s performance was so inspiring that she received a standing ovation from everyone who attended. Why? Because at age 43, Laura is now more than twice as old as she was when she won her gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

While it may not be surprising that she didn’t qualify for this year’s team, the very idea that she was in shape to compete at all clearly shows how much progress we’ve made in not only extending longevity, but also living healthier as we age. In the last century alone, average life expectancy in the U.S. has increased from around 60 to nearly 80 years.

At this rate, it won’t be long before 100 years old becomes "the new 60."

Indeed, new scientific discoveries and innovative research into health and medicine continue to reveal new insights into how the human body works and how we can delay the impact of aging — many that we couldn’t even imagine only a few short years ago.

Stem cells: how the body heals itself

As the CEO of BioXcellerator, a leading stem-cell treatment and research center, I’ve made it my mission to work with a team of talented scientists and physicians to further progress to help everyone worldwide live longer and enjoy better health.

We’ve long known about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and diet. And physicians now have access to more advanced surgical procedures and new medications. But as it turns out, the secret to maintaining excellent health and vitality isn’t so secretive — at least at the cellular level.

You see, your body already knows how to heal itself, through a natural process based on stem cells. You’re not aware of it, of course, but all of the cells in your body — neurons in your brain, cardiac cells in your heart, immune cells that circulate through your blood and all other cells — are constantly being replaced with new cells.

Yet even though each type of cell functions differently, they all begin as stem cells — created in your bone marrow, then differentiated to become a specific type of cell.

As we age, however, stem-cell production declines. That’s why stem-cell therapy is such an exciting frontier in medicine today: After an infusion of millions of high-potency stem cells, your body goes right to work using those cells to heal damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, improve immunity, and boost vitality and performance.

Even damage from injuries sustained many years ago can be healed from an infusion of stem cells.

More immunity, less inflammation — essential to better health

Although more effective medical treatments for various diseases and disorders certainly benefits humanity, here’s a better approach: Prevent disease in the first place. Yes, nutrition and exercise make a big difference, but recent studies clearly show how enhancing immunity and reducing chronic inflammation can add even more years to our lives and improve our health.

Yet, while we’re aware of what we eat and our level of physical activity, we don’t fully appreciate the battle our immune cells fight every minute of every day — 24/7. They’re constantly on patrol throughout your body, seeking out and destroying various viruses and other microbes that threaten our health and lives. That may seem overly dramatic, but one thing’s for sure: Without immunity, there would be no humanity. Our species couldn’t exist.

Another battle that rages inside us comes in the form of inflammation. Although inflammation is the body’s natural signaling system that various tissues need repair and healing, when continued ongoing inflammation becomes chronic, it can actually cause even more serious damage throughout the entire body. Recent studies suggest that while an anti-inflammatory diet and other lifestyle choices (for example, getting enough sleep) can reduce excess inflammation, stem cells also provide anti-inflammatory benefits — and boost immunity too.

At BioXcellerator, we offer stem-cell therapy to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries, but regardless of what patients get treated for, one common result rings loud and clear: Patients report that they feel better. They have more vitality, more energy, enhanced cognitive function and a greater overall sense of well-being.

After all, the body doesn’t know why it’s receiving new stem cells, so it uses those cells to both heal specific damage and better modulate the immune system and regulate inflammation.

The future of healthcare is destined to be more predictive and preventative

With even more advanced testing now available, such as whole-body and brain MRIs, genome sequencing and liquid biopsy using cell-free DNA, we can detect the onset of many serious diseases and disorders far earlier, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune and degenerative conditions.

There’s overwhelming evidence that many cancers and heart disease can be treated more effectively when detected at an early stage. These more accurate and precise tests also enable us to provide personalized recommendations for changes in diet and lifestyle that can help prevent or delay the onset of many diseases and conditions altogether.

Living healthier and longer

Many athletes turn to stem cells to maintain peak performance during their careers, and to extend them; they also receive treatment after they retire to alleviate chronic pain from injuries suffered over many years.

No, it’s not so miraculous. It’s all based on science. As we learn more about extending longevity, immunity and performance, I’m more convinced than ever that age 100 will become “the new 60.”