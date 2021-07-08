McDonald's Is Giving Away Free French Fries for Life

July 8, 2021 3 min read

Sometimes there’s nothing more satisfying than a piping hot bag of McDonald’s French fries.

The only thing that can make that greasy goodness taste even better? Snagging them for free, of course.

The fast-food titan announced that it will be doling out free French fries for customers via its new rewards program on July 13, with some even winning free French fries for life.

MyMcDonalds Rewards members will be eligible for the free grub on a new holiday that the company has dubbed World Famous Fan Day, where new members can sign up on the McDonald’s app and opt in to rewards and be eligible for an order of free medium-sized fries.

Related: 22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

"We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty," Alycia Mason, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience & Media at McDonald's USA said in a statement. "That is why we are so excited to bring MyMcDonald's Rewards nationwide and celebrate with all of our guests on World Famous Fan Day. We're eager to repay years of fandom by giving them what they love most about McDonald's – our delicious food – for years to come."

Customers who are seriously Lovin’ It will also be eligible to win free food for life via a social-media contest.

Beginning on July 13, twitter users can tag McDonald’s account and use the hashtag #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and tweet about why they are the most loyal McDonald’s fan to be eligible — and knowing McDonald’s devotees, the responses are sure to be Super Sized.

The promotion comes in honor of the brand’s 66th anniversary.

Related: 8 Things McDonald's Can Teach You About Business Success

McDonald’s, like many other chains in the food industry, has suffered amid the pandemic with the loss of employees, with one location even reportedly offering free iPhones as an incentive to get people to apply for work.

The brand saw its lowest profit income in 13 years in 2020 and shuttered around 200 locations in the U.S. in the same year.

McDonald’s was currently up 25.11% year over year as of late Thursday afternoon.

Related: What People Don't Realize About the McDonald's Strikes