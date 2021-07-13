Web Hosting

Take Your Business Online with Affordable Web Hosting

iBrave offers speed and security, right now for a highly affordable price.
Image credit: Sigmund/Unsplash

More than 85,000 businesses went online during the Covid-19 pandemic, catching up with and accelerating the ecommerce trend. Many of those businesses, however, soon discovered expensive fees and technical challenges. That's because web hosting isn't always exactly user-friendly, which is why iBrave Cloud Web Hosting is such a relief for businesses of all sizes.

Web hosting can costs thousands of dollars per year but iBrave makes some of the best web hosting tech available for an unbelievably low price: just $99.99 for life.

Designed by experts with more than 20 years of industry experience, iBrave delivers load-balanced, unlimited cloud hosting through a global Content Delivery Network (CDN). With no single point of failure, your website won't be impacted by other websites, visitors, or activity, making it more secure and fail-safe, the company says. Plus, thanks to lightning-fast servers, users will always enjoy the best experience possible on your sites.

With a Premium subscription, you'll get unlimited websites, subdomains, monthly bandwidth, SSD storage, MySQL databases, and custom email addresses, as well as free one-click install for more than 80 popular software and web apps, a free website builder, free antivirus and anti-spam protection, free daily backups, and much more. All those services make iBrave extremely user-friendly. You can also easily migrate your existing website(s) to iBrave's secure, state-of-the-art data centers and enjoy friendly support seven days a week. Those are premium, enterprise-level services available to you for one remarkably low price. You're getting more from your hosting while simultaneously saving money.

Upgrade your web hosting and improve the user experience that your visitors receive from your websites with one purchase. Right now, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription for iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for just $99.99, far less than you'd pay for other services.

