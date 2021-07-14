iScanner is a Complete Digital Office on Your Phone

July 14, 2021 2 min read

Running a business comes with dozens of new challenges every day, which is part of the reason why 20 percent of businesses fail within the first year. Organizing documents and creating digital copies should not be adding to the existing trouble of starting and maintaining a business. iScanner is a digital tool that every entrepreneur should have in their repertoire. It typically sells for $199, but is on sale right now for just $39.99.

iScanner can help solve everyday business tasks, turning your device into a complete digital office. With iScanner, you can use AI to make high-quality scans of documents, educational materials, to-do lists, contracts and more, and then edit, mark them up, and share them through one simplified app. No more jumping between PDF and editor apps to work with documents.

iScanner offers a variety of scanning modes, including ID card and passport scanning, QR scanning, automatic counting, and much more. You can even measure an object's length and calculate the total room area or point your device at a math expression and get a solution instantly.

With the PDF scanner, you can scan documents and photos to PDF, JPG, or TXT, easily scan multiple pages into one document, and mark up documents or blur sensitive information. You can also edit scans using color correction and noise removing features, manage your files with folders, and protect confidential scans by locking folders and files with PIN numbers. When you're ready to share, you can do so via email, messengers, Dropbox, Evernote, or Google Drive.

iScanner has been named the #1 Scanning App on the App Store with a 4.8-star rating on more than 70 million downloads. 9to5Mac says, "iScanner brings handy AI-based object counting camera feature to iPhone" while Gizmodo adds, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

Get a complete digital office that bridges all devices. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for 79 percent off its $199 list price at just $39.99.

