Become Your Own Accountant with This QuickBooks Training

July 19, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners have to juggle a lot from day to day. Running a business requires a lot of oversight, organization, and attention to detail—especially when it comes to your finances. Accounting is a crucial element of running a business, but very few business owners succeed when they're doing it themselves. Eighty-nine percent of small-business owners see greater success with an accountant than they do without.

But just because accountants are useful doesn't make them any more affordable. If you'd like to save some money, why not become your own accountant? The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle can help.

Most accountants use QuickBooks anyway, so learning how to master this globally popular accounting and bookkeeping software will get you off on the right foot to streamlining your business. This eight-course bundle covers all sides of QuickBooks, showing you how you can use this powerful program to power your accounting, sales, invoicing, and much more. The bundle is led by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele. Steele has been teaching accounting since 2009.

Through this course, you'll get up to speed with both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop Pro. You'll understand the basics of QuickBooks, learn theoretical concepts and apply them to the processes of the software, and get practical training in a wide variety of subjects. From estimating job costs and maintaining a balance sheet to running payroll and managing tax season, this extensive bundle shows you how QuickBooks can make your business accounting significantly easier. (And less expensive than hiring an accountant.)

Become your own accountant and streamline the way your business handles money. For a limited time, you can get The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle for just $24.99. That's a fraction of what you'd spend for even one accounting session.

