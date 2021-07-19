The Beds at Tokyo's Olympic Village Are Made of Cardboard to Prevent Athletes From Having Sex: VIDEO

July 19, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Beds made of sustainable materials at Olympic Village went viral after Japanese authorities said they were made of cardboard so athletes couldn't have sex during the Olympics.

As a result of this, the Sinaloan weightlifter Jorge Cárdenas decided to upload a TikTok, where he checks the resistance of beds made with recyclable materials. The video has more than 5.8 million views and 430,000 likes.

In the video, the athlete threw himself onto the bed with all his strength (the famous "leap of the tiger" favorite among Latin Americans) to see if it could support his weight, and the bed remained intact. According to the manufacturers, they are built to support a maximum of 200 kg, but it is recommended that only one person use them to avoid Covid-19 infections.

A Northern Irish gymnast did the same for his fans, so it's safe to assume that “anti-sex” beds won't necessarily serve their purpose.