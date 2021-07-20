News and Trends

Naomi Osaka Says Megyn Kelly Blocked Her on Twitter Amid Magazine Cover Argument: Report

Podcast host Megyn Kelly and tennis sensation Naomi Osaka got into it on Twitter Monday before, Kelly reported, the athlete simply blocked her. 
Image credit: TPN | Getty Images

Podcast host Megyn Kelly and tennis sensation Naomi Osaka got into it on Twitter Monday before, Kelly reported, the athlete simply blocked her. 

Kelly tweeted criticism of Osaka for appearing on magazine covers for outlets like Vogue Japan and TIME after speaking out about her mental health struggles, which she has said are exacerbated by the press.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year because she did not want to do press conferences after her matches and has been speaking candidly about her reasoning. 

The former Fox News and NBC News host’s critique earned her a rebuke from Osaka herself, who pointed out in a tweet that the covers were shot last year and urged Kelly to “do better.” 

Osaka’s tweet has since been deleted, but Kelly noted on Twitter -- with evident sarcasm -- that the Olympic-bound player blocked her on the platform. 

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it,” wrote Kelly, who recently signed a deal to take her podcast to SiriusXM.

After that, British provocateur Piers Morgan weighed in, telling Kelly he, too, was blocked by the tennis star on Twitter. Morgan has openly criticized Osaka’s statements on her mental health in the past and, when the Grand Slam champion’s new Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover dropped Monday, slammed her for that, too, quipping, “ANOTHER magazine cover for brave inspiring Naomi! No wonder she had no time for beastly media press conferences!”

