Personal Finance

Budget, Grow Your Wealth, and More with This Personal Finance Training

This bundle can help you be smarter with your finances.
Next Article
Budget, Grow Your Wealth, and More with This Personal Finance Training
Image credit: Visual Stories || Micheile/Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, America's billionaires got even richer while millions of other people lost their jobs or were furloughed. While the stock market surging and the economy returning with a vengeance has helped many ordinary Americans recoup losses, the pandemic was a hard lesson about personal finance for all of us.

Don't get blindsided by world events ever again. The Learn Personal Finance Beginners Bundle can help you adopt healthy, smart personal finance habits that can not only protect your wealth, but help you grow it as well.

This six-course bundle is taught by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele (4.4/5 instructor rating). Steele has been teaching accounting and personal finance since 2009 and has developed a curriculum that will help you develop better financial habits. 

Across these courses, you'll get both a personal and professional financial education. You'll learn how to use Money in Excel to connect to financial institutions, sort business and personal data, create income statements and balance sheets, set up a budgeting template, and more to keep you on top of your money. You'll also learn how to use Google Sheets to do similar budgeting and reporting. Steele will introduce you to the Personal Capital Software, a free program that will help you calculate your net worth, maintain balance sheets and budgets, access investment and financial planning tools, and much more. This one program will help you dramatically overhaul how you manage your wealth. Plus, you'll also learn Project Ninja, a project budgeting software that will help you effectively budget and plan any major project or investment you'll make in your home or future.

Get a better handle over your personal finance. Right now, The Learn Personal Finance Beginners Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $29.99. Your wallet will thank you.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Finance

Darren Weeks started investing in the Stock Market at age 10. Here are some tips from the 'Canadian Rich Dad'

Personal Finance

How does financial stress affect your work life?

Personal Finance

These 8 ideas will help you have some 'extra money'