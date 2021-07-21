News and Trends

Hilarious Video Shows NBA Finals MVP Hitting Up Chick-Fil-A After Winning Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo only had one thing on his mind after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns.
Image credit: Patrick McDermott | Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championships.

Antetokounmpo was crowned the MVP of the series, making him the only player in history other than Michael Jordan to win multiple NBA MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year Award and NBA Finals MVP.

Of course, this on top of the National Championship was cause for a big celebration, and what better way to do that than with an inhumane amount of chicken nuggets?

Antetokounmpo went live on Instagram post-championship and documented his journey to Chick-fil-A where he proceeded to order 50 chicken nuggets and a half-sprite, half-lemonade large-sized drink while holding both the Larry O’Brien and the NBA Finals MVP trophies in his lap.

They don’t call him the Greek Freak for nothing, we suppose.

Fans swarmed the car and gave an exhilarated chorus of “Bucks in 6” after Antetokounmpo started to chant.

Watch the whole scene unfold below.

