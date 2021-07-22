News and Trends

Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72

The order included four popcorn chicken meals, 15 original chicken pieces and a Zinger combo.
Next Article
Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72
Image credit: Twitter
Chris Hemsworth

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Bulking up enough to look like legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan is no easy feat, brother.

Just ask Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who’s set to portray the iconic athlete in a biopic slated for Netflix.

But Hemsworth’s gains aren’t only coming from intense gym workouts and body transformation programs that are so prominently featured on his Instagram feed — they’re actually coming from fast food hauls at KFC.

Related: Celebrity Placements are the "Holy Grail" of Marketing. Here's How to Score One for Free.

Popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi reported that the actor popped by a KFC in New South Wales and ordered a solid $72.25 worth of chicken including four popcorn chicken meals, 15 original chicken pieces and a Zinger combo.

The actor snapped a selfie with the excited workers at the drive thru window before heading out.

Hey, even Thor has his cheat days!

A Page Six interview with Hemsowrth’s trainer Luke Zocchi and stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton earlier this month spoke to the actor’s movie meal prep and how much of a role food has in his bulking up.

“When we go into prep for movies like ‘Thor,’ it’s a massive increase in food,” Zocchi told the outlet. “He eats, like, six to eight meals a day.”

Zocchi also said that Hemsworth aims for 450 calories per each of those meals, which would mean a total of a whopping 3,600 calories a day.

“With the months leading up to the shoot and during filming, I’m basically overfeeding myself on protein and endless amounts of chicken breast, eggs, steak, fish, vegetables, tuna, avocado, cottage cheese, and brown rice,” the actor has previously said of his diet.

KFC belongs to parent company Yum! Brands (YUM) which also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands was up over 26% year over year as of late Thursday morning.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee