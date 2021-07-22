Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72

July 22, 2021 2 min read

Bulking up enough to look like legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan is no easy feat, brother.

Just ask Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who’s set to portray the iconic athlete in a biopic slated for Netflix.

But Hemsworth’s gains aren’t only coming from intense gym workouts and body transformation programs that are so prominently featured on his Instagram feed — they’re actually coming from fast food hauls at KFC.

Related: Celebrity Placements are the "Holy Grail" of Marketing. Here's How to Score One for Free.

Popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi reported that the actor popped by a KFC in New South Wales and ordered a solid $72.25 worth of chicken including four popcorn chicken meals, 15 original chicken pieces and a Zinger combo.

The actor snapped a selfie with the excited workers at the drive thru window before heading out.

One of the best things about being besties with @deuxmoiworld is finding out what famous people eat.



TIL Chris Hemsworth is a KFC fan. pic.twitter.com/KXcgQ3XTZG — Lisa Marie is vaccinated.(@MissLMI) July 18, 2021

Hey, even Thor has his cheat days!

A Page Six interview with Hemsowrth’s trainer Luke Zocchi and stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton earlier this month spoke to the actor’s movie meal prep and how much of a role food has in his bulking up.

“When we go into prep for movies like ‘Thor,’ it’s a massive increase in food,” Zocchi told the outlet. “He eats, like, six to eight meals a day.”

Zocchi also said that Hemsworth aims for 450 calories per each of those meals, which would mean a total of a whopping 3,600 calories a day.

“With the months leading up to the shoot and during filming, I’m basically overfeeding myself on protein and endless amounts of chicken breast, eggs, steak, fish, vegetables, tuna, avocado, cottage cheese, and brown rice,” the actor has previously said of his diet.

KFC belongs to parent company Yum! Brands (YUM) which also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands was up over 26% year over year as of late Thursday morning.