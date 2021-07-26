Encryption

Defend Your Data From Cyberattacks with This Encryption Tool

Encrypt Office can help you keep your business secure and compliant.
Image credit: FLY:D/Unsplash

Cybersecurity is a massive problem. Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion in 2022, with much of that burden falling squarely on the shoulders of small businesses. As hackers get more sophisticated, you need more sophisticated solutions to fight back. Ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing schemes — they're all impacting more businesses than ever and if you want to protect your business, checkout Encrypt Office. Typically retailing for nearly $2200, a lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59.99. 

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Encrypt Office, like the name suggests, provides a complete ring of encryption around all of your business communications. It offers encrypted email, encrypted large file transfer, and encrypted vaults with 3-factor authentication for file storage, as well as encrypted file upload pages to securely receive files from anyone with a web browser. If information is changing hands both internally or externally, Encrypt Office offers AES 256-bit encryption with 1,024-bit key-strength for data at Rest and FIPS 140-2 compliant TLS encryption for data in transit.

With that kind of power, you might think Encrypt Office is difficult to implement. It's not. It's a turnkey SaaS solution that takes just a few minutes to install, immediately supercharging your security, productivity, and business compliance. After all, it's not just your data you're protecting, it's your customers' data too. Encrypt Office protects sensitive digital assets that your business stores and guards them against loss, theft, and misuse. It also provides a full logging audit trail for all data interactions so you can understand where, if ever, something went wrong. Encrypt Office even offers company branding to make a strong impression on customers and clients and integrates with Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box.

Overhaul your business's security and compliance features. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to an Encrypt Office Business Plan for just $59.99.

