Project Management

Learn the Project Management Skills You Need to Streamline Your Company

Run more efficient projects with this extensive training.
Next Article
Learn the Project Management Skills You Need to Streamline Your Company
Image credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Here's a terrifying statistic: 17 percent of IT projects can go so poorly that they threaten the existence of the entire company. That's one of the reasons why project management is so valuable and in demand these days. In an extremely competitive marketplace, companies have to be leaner and smarter than ever. Whether you want to lead your own company more effectively or you want to rise up within an organization, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle Plus $15 Store Credit can help you get started and it's on sale for a special discount during our Semi-Annual Sale.

This massive bundle includes 22 complete courses from leading project management instructors like William Stewart, Ph.D. (4.5/5 instructor rating), Paul Ashun (4.4/5 rating), and Mauricio Rubio (4.3/5 rating).

Starting with the fundamentals, you'll learn the difference between a process, project, and program, and understand the most important concept in project management. You'll understand why you need Initiation before planning and learn how planning ensures that everyone knows what they're supposed to do before they even start. You'll also learn the importance of truth-telling in project reviews and know how to wrap up your project in an organized fashion to streamline your entire operations.

Beyond the basics, you'll also delve into a number of specific project management tools and methodologies. Some of what you'll learn includes Lean, Lean Six Sigma, Agile, JIRA, PMP, PMI, and much, much more. Whether you're looking to master a specific methodology, improve compliance and risk management, or just become a more practical, cost-effective leader, this extensive bundle will help you develop the skills you need.

Lead projects that get done on time and under budget. Right now, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is available for $45.99 (reg.$4400) plus you'll get $15 Store Credit during the Semi-Annual Sale.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Management

Study for PMP Certification in Just Six Weeks and Become an Effective Project Manager

Project Management

Launch New Products and Solve Problems With the Help of These Project Management Strategies

Project Management

Become a Better Business Leader by Learning Project Management Essentials