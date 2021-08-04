The Top 10 U.S. Cities for Starting a Side Hustle, According to Statistics

August 4, 2021 2 min read

You don't necessarily need special skills or business experience to start a side hustle, which is part of what's made them so appealing in the past year. People who lost their full-time jobs due to the pandemic turned to gig work like food and grocery delivery services, and those who already had a side hustle suddenly had the time to turn it into a full-time pursuit.

Related: 14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

Of course, starting a business brings liability, and if you aren't working for a big corporation like Amazon, how are you supposed to purchase insurance? Providers like Thimble are designed for side hustlers who don't necessarily need full-time insurance. For example, a DJ could purchase on-demand insurance for the five hours they're working at a wedding, or a makeup artist could purchase insurance for the day they spend on a shoot.

Related: 32 Proven Ways to Make Money Fast

No matter where you are in the U.S., there are opportunities to start making money on the side. But in certain cities, side hustles are part of the norm and generally easier to start and run. Thimble analyzed statistics about the people who use its products, and what emerged was a list of the top 10 cities for side hustles in the U.S. For example, in college towns like Provo, Utah (home to BYU) or Cambridge, Mass. (home to Harvard and MIT), side hustles are thriving. In California cities like Los Angeles and Anaheim, actors and entertainers are the most common side hustlers.

Related: 50 Profitable Side Hustle Ideas

Read on for the full list of cities.