Viral Hack to Get Unlimited French Fry Refills at McDonald's Has Internet Going Wild: 'Turns Out They Have to Do This'

Free drink refills? Pretty sweet. Free French fry refills? Now that’s a whole different story.

It’s no secret that McDonald’s French fries are a cult favorite, but what might be a secret is that you can get unlimited free refills of the salty snack, according to one TikTok user.

In a video that has now been viewed over 5.1 million times, TikTok user Orlando Johnson shows his friend receiving more fries in a large order from a McDonald’s worker that’s captioned “Why this man ask for a refill on his fries and they gave him one” alongside a laughing emoji.

Many sounded off in the comments, with a surprising amount of people claiming that the policy was known across the company.

“Turns out they have to do this,” claimed one person. “If you read the fine print, a large fries gets unlimited refills.”

“It’s policy to refill fries,” affirmed another.

Others claimed that it might not be company policy, but just a lucky run-in with a nice employee who didn’t mind refilling the fries for the customer.

“As someone who works in fast food, just be nice and we’ll probably do it if the manger isn’t there,” wrote one TikTok-er.

“I did that at Wendy’s with such conviction that the girl was so confused and refilled my fries without hesitation,” joked another.

McDonald’s, however, doesn’t have any specific policy instated or listed on its website.

"Me and my friend was sitting there after eating our fries and was just kind of like 'I wonder if they'll do it if we ask' and that's how that happened we both were surprised they said yes," Johnson said in an interview with Newsweek.

Though the free fry refills may remain a mystery, the hack seemed to work at both Raising Canes and Wendy’s, according to Johnson’s other TikTok.

McDonald’s was up over 23.5% year over year as of late Wednesday afternoon.