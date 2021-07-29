News and Trends

Robinhood Debuts at $38 Per Share, Valuation of $32 Billion

Robinhood will use the ticker HOOD and the IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Next Article
Robinhood Debuts at $38 Per Share, Valuation of $32 Billion
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

Robinhood Markets Inc. is set to begin trading as a public company with an initial price of $38 on Thursday. Robinhood will use the ticker HOOD and the IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The investing app company is valued at $31.8 billion and the initial price is on the low end of what was expected. The offering is expected to raise over $2 billion, which will raise Robinhood’s valuation. Robinhood estimates revenue in Q2 between $546 million and $574 million with a net loss between $487 million and $537 million.

Robinhood announced it priced 55 million shares at the initial price. Just over 52 million of those are from Robinhood while the remaining 2.6 million are being offered by existing stockholders. 

Related: Robinhood Reveals Investigation Ahead of IPO Debut

There are almost 18 million monthly active users on Robinhood, managing more than $80 billion in assets. The company estimated a total of 21.3 million monthly active users for Q2. 

The news comes just after Robinhood announced on Tuesday that regulators are looking into its CEO, Vlad Tenev, for not being licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street’s self-regulator. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee