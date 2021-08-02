News and Trends

Disturbing Video Shows Wendy's Employee Being Verbally Harassed By Manager: 'Clean, B*tch'

The TikTok video has been viewed nearly 25,000 times.
News Writer
3 min read

A former Wendy’s employee is going viral after exposing a manager at the Kalamazoo, Michigan location where she works for verbally harassing her.

Sophia Cargill posted a video to TikTok of her manager, Michael, berating her on the job that has since been viewed nearly 25,000 times.

In the video, the manager walks behind Cargill and starts yelling about the cleanliness of the establishment.

@mon3adatmac

Another workday with Karen in this case is Ken ##wendys ##toxic ##workforce ##foryou ##howsophdoit ##emotionallyunstable ##management ##ken unhinged

♬ original sound - Sophia Monea

“When [I say to] clean, it means to f*****g clean, b*tch,” the manager yells at her.

She replies back by saying she’s caught him on camera and tells him it’s the “end of the road” for him on the job before he begins to argue back.

“Look how disrespectful he is,” Cargill yells into the camera.

The banter continues before Michael starts yelling back that Cargill does not have permission to be recording him on camera, to which Cargill tells him that it is a public restaurant and space and that she has the right to do so.

“Michael has been screaming at me for five minutes straight,” she says to the camera. “Michael is power tripping.”

Michael can be heard in the background again, calling the employees “f*****g lazy” and saying that they’ve done “f*****g nothing” since the restaurant closed.

In a follow-up video, Cargill shared that she was suspended from Wendy’s upon filming her manager. She also revealed that Michael had not been suspended or fired and that her employer told her that she might not be paid during the suspension period.

@mon3adatmac

Now mind you they did not suspend this man when they found out on Monday he worked Monday night& so forth ##retaliation ##hostileworkplace ##harrassment

♬ original sound - Sophia Monea

The video has been making its rounds on Twitter and Instagram, where many were calling for Wendy’s to step in or make a statement.

“We have no tolerance for harassment in the workplace,” a Wendy's spokesperson said to TMZ in a statement. “Upon learning of this situation, we acted immediately following our protocols and suspended those involved to run a thorough investigation.”

Cargill has since started a GoFundMe in order to receive compensation, which has already raised over $12,000.

“I’m traumatized and this is why I’m unsure of my return to Wendy’s,” the page reads. “Thank you for any help in advance.”

It is unclear whether or not Cargill will return.

