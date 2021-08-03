Keep Your Golf Game Sharp With This Simulator — No Matter the Weather Outside or Time of Day

August 3, 2021 5 min read

This article was written by Greg Robertson.

I love golf. It's one of my favorite things to do in the world. Like millions of others, it’s something that allows me time to myself away from the stresses of work and everyday life, and a chance to focus on something that puts me out in nature for a few hours.

But golf doesn’t always love me back. Once you reach a certain plateau, golf will find a way to show you it’s not just a game, but a skill that requires practice and commitment. If you don’t work on your game on a regular basis, you will regress. And once you start to regress, golf loses some of its appeal.

I was shooting in the high 70s when I played a lot, but when weather and work got in the way, my scores were suddenly in the low to mid 80s. That brings out frustration and bad habits as you try to correct your swing on the fly.

Improving your game requires practice and repetition, something that’s hard to come by when you’re working during the day and have family commitments on the weekend. And when you do have time, wouldn’t you rather play nine or 18 holes than go to the driving range?

But there is another option, one that allows me to continue my commitments to work and family and still find time to keep my golf game sharp: a simulator.

A simulator could be a game-changer.

This is a tool that not only helps your game, but allows you to practice when you can wherever you may be. It doesn’t matter if the sun has set or the weather outside is stormy, you can still sharpen your skills to take to the course.

There are plenty of simulators on the market, but the Phigolf WGT Edition gives you everything you need. It allows you to work on your actual swing and give you feedback, thanks to a state-of-the-art sensor.

I really like the fact that you don’t even know the sensor is there. It plugs into the top of the swing stick, which is a shortened version of an actual club with a blue ball attached to the end. The swing stick takes a little time getting used to since you’re not actually making contact with anything. But once you get over the initial difference, you’ll be good to go.

So like any skill in life, one of the difficulties of practice in golf is the monotony. Pounding balls on the driving range can get old, your mind can wander, and your swing thoughts can go out the window. You can often find your bucket of balls is nearly gone, and you have little memory of what you were working on.

But with the Phigolf simulator, your attention will always be there. That’s because instead of hitting balls at the 150-yard sign in an empty field, you’ll be working on your swing by playing Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes, Congressional or the Old Course at St. Andrews. In fact, there are 23 bucket list courses on the list.

The simulator is portable and easy to set up to play on one of your devices or your television. All it takes is downloading the WGT Golf app to your phone or tablet and start playing. Using a big-screen TV via the mirroring option is the best choice, as the graphics and detail of the classic courses really come out.

And you don’t have to play alone. You can play a solo game, or you can play with friends and family via the multiplayer mode.

Those who have played the game have found the PhiGolf to be a great practice tool and fun game.

Golf Shake called it a solid bit of fun for the whole family.

“Brilliant fun, easy to use with lots of options to play individually or in groups,” Golf Shake said. “Set up is quick and easy, and user/club stats available if needed. Plenty of courses to play, challenges and during the winter months ahead can be played indoors.”’

That last mention is a really good point. When I lived in Minnesota, golf season ran from—if I was lucky—March to November. Those cold, snowy winters left no option for golf unless you wanted to get on a plane for Arizona, Las Vegas, or somewhere else warm enough to play.

The Social Golfer rates the device as a 5 out of 5, saying the only thing missing is the 5-mile walk during a round.

“You get to swing a ‘club,’ it gives you a round of golf in around 30 minutes, and you feel you have played,” The Social Golfer wrote.

Get one for you and one for a friend.

And now is the perfect time to pick up one–or even two–of these awesome devices. Keep one at home and one at the office, or keep one for yourself and give one to your golfing buddy.

Normally priced at $249.99 for one stick, you can get it for $212.49 (a savings of 15 percent), and priced normally at $498 for the pair, you can get two swing sticks now for just $423.30 (a savings of 15 percent) as part of our semi-annual sale when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout. You’ll get two swing sensors, two swinging sticks, two charging cables and two manuals.

Whether it’s one device or two, you’ll be glad that golf is at your fingertips whenever you want it, and wherever you want it, no matter the time or day or the weather outside. And who can beat a round at Bethpage Black or Pinehurst No. 2 in less than an hour?

