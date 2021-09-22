What Hiring with Empathy Looks Like in a Post-Covid World

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A year ago, our world (and economy) turned upside down. Industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing were hit hard. As an example, statistics from the National Restaurant Association show sales in 2020 were down $240 billion. The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) also claims more than half of hotel owner respondents said they were in danger of foreclosure.

An optimist might say the growing availability of vaccines will accelerate our return to normalcy. But I don’t believe many people want to go back to what was normal. Instead, we want to build something better. We start by understanding hourly workers — those most often deemed “essential” in times of struggle — are the backbone of the global economy and need more support.