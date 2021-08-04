August 4, 2021 5 min read

It’s no secret what Calendar is capable of. Managing your time, recording time analytics, and coordinating meetings couldn’t be easier by using this tool. However, Calendar can’t do everything on its own, so it benefits from helps from a variety of other tools.

7 Tools That Perfectly Complement Your Online Calendar

Your time management will reach new heights with an online calendar, but you won’t be able to do many things outside of the scheduling realm. Check out this list of other types of software programs and apps that will complement your Calendar perfectly:

1. Project Management Software

Time is just one of many elements one needs to balance to unlock their full productivity. This goes for individuals looking to improve themselves or managers looking to guide their team toward success. Project management software is a useful tool for bringing it all together.

Project management software helps you take assignments and organize them more efficiently. This can add layers to the deadlines you have set in your online calendar. For example, using project management software, you can assign different roles to a specific task and better differentiate the deadlines set throughout the course of a project.

2. Video Conferencing Apps

You’ve got the time set aside in your online calendar for a meeting, but you seem to have misplaced some other key details. Integrating your video conferencing app of choice will ensure that these logistical hurdles never need to be jumped again. You can access a virtual meeting straight from your calendar event to Zoom, Skype, or Google Meet.

Virtual meetings saw record highs in 2020, and you can expect them to continue to increase in frequency in the coming years. Marrying your Calendar and your video conferencing software together will make the transition run more smoothly, especially if your workplace anticipates using video calls much more frequently.

3. Payment Platforms

Many business owners and entrepreneurs use their online calendars to coordinate appointments with clients and customers. For example, a mechanic can arrange a time for a car to be brought into the shop, a housekeeper a time to visit, and so forth. Timing these commitments is step one. Step two is collecting payment for their services.

Having an app that can process transactions directly from your smartphone or portable device is a lifesaver for many contractors and traveling workers. It makes it easy to jump from your Calendar to an application that makes sure that you’re paid as soon as possible for your work. You can even include Venmo or PayPal account information in a Calendar event for the customer to see right away.

4. Product Suites

If you work with a computer under any circumstances, you probably rely on various applications and software products. Juggling all of these programs and trying to fit them into your online calendar is just asking for a headache. That’s why many professionals elect to use a suite of products instead.

You’re probably familiar with the two top product suites already, provided by Microsoft and Google. They offer comparable products for creating documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and more. In addition, each app in its suite of products works seamlessly together to take care of all your office and computer needs.

There are some other options out there, but these two are currently the most compatible with current online calendar systems. Even their respective calendar apps, Outlook and Google Calendar, can be synced with your Calendar to keep everything up to date and in order.

5. Navigation Apps

Some people have to travel a lot for work. Maybe they make house calls, run training meetings, or like to meet with prospective clients in person. Regardless of the reason, navigating your way to new locations can be a challenge.

Calendar makes it easy to search up meeting locations when creating a new event. This makes it easy to transfer directions from your Calendar to your navigation tool of choice. You wouldn’t want to be late to a client meeting or a job interview, after all.

6. Note-Taking Apps

Let’s say you use your Calendar to coordinate plan all of your many meetings. This is typically a safe assumption, especially for busy professionals in the corporate world. Attending all of your meetings and being punctual is one thing. Getting value and information out of them is another.

For that reason, your Calendar will love to be brought along with a note-taking application. This will allow you to record a lot more information than you could in describing a Calendar event. Most phones come with a generic note-taking app, but you can look at more in-depth solutions such as Evernote for more comprehensive note-taking and record-keeping.

7. Social Media

Before you get too excited at the prospect of scrolling through Tik Tok during your next meeting, that’s not what this is about. A lot of people will use an online calendar to coordinate their online content. Social media is a powerful tool for businesses of all sizes for marketing, lead generation, and customer interaction.

In particular, look at applications that help you manage social media rather than just the social media apps themselves. For example, programs such as Buffer and Hootsuite will help you publish your content, while Calendar will help you coordinate your content creation efforts.

It takes a village to run a business, so don’t leave your Calendar alone. It will help you do so much more by relying on its strengths and supporting your other digital applications to get business and productivity moving forward.

