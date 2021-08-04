News and Trends

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift Share Touching Twitter Moment: 'I Love You'

American superstars Simone Biles and Taylor Swift got mushy on Twitter Tuesday. 
Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

2 min read

Swift voiced a promotional video for Biles’ Tuesday beam routine at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting the champion gymnast to tweet that she was “crying.”

“How special. I love you,” Biles added, tagging Swift’s Twitter account. 

The chart-topping singer responded, referencing Biles’ recent decision to bow out of the team and individual finals, citing mental health concerns. 

“I cried watching YOU,” said Swift. “I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Biles returned to the competition Tuesday and won the bronze medal on the balance beam.

