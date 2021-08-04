Simone Biles and Taylor Swift Share Touching Twitter Moment: 'I Love You'
American superstars Simone Biles and Taylor Swift got mushy on Twitter Tuesday.
Swift voiced a promotional video for Biles’ Tuesday beam routine at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting the champion gymnast to tweet that she was “crying.”
I’m crying how special. I love you @taylorswift13 https://t.co/px9RXtKHNI— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 3, 2021
“How special. I love you,” Biles added, tagging Swift’s Twitter account.
The chart-topping singer responded, referencing Biles’ recent decision to bow out of the team and individual finals, citing mental health concerns.
I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021
“I cried watching YOU,” said Swift. “I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”
Biles returned to the competition Tuesday and won the bronze medal on the balance beam.