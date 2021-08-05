News and Trends

Yelp Now Offers a Feature That Allows Businesses to Specify COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Customers and Staff

The safety measure will only apply to businesses in the restaurant, food, and nightlife industries.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Yelp released a new safety measure to help businesses share COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their customers and staff. 

The new feature, which is the latest addition to the platform's COVID-19 safety section, will allow businesses in the restaurant, food, and nightlife industries to specify if proof of vaccination is required for customers and whether or not all employees are fully vaccinated, according to a statement released by Yelp on Thursday.

The move comes at a time when some businesses and cities are requiring proof of vaccination for customers and employees participating in indoor activities as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge.

Yelp will monitor business pages that choose to display vaccination requirements in case of any "backlash" for their  policies, Noorie Malik, Yelp's vice president of user operations, said in an announcement of the new feature.

Yelp has updated its COVID-19 Content Guidelines to bar reviewers from leaving negative reviews for businesses based on their opinion of vaccinations and to prevent "review bombing" of a business that receives public attention for its COVID policies, Yelp said. According to these guidelines, Yelp's users must leave reviews based on their experience and not their opinions.

In order to prevent review bombing, Yelp plans to closely monitor the businesses that use the feature for harmful content that goes against the company's guidelines.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee