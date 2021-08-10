Copywriting

This AI-Powered Tool Is Like Having a Professional Copywriter On-Site

Write high-converting ads, emails, landing pages, and more automatically.
Next Article
This AI-Powered Tool Is Like Having a Professional Copywriter On-Site
Image credit: Green Chameleon/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that 80 percent of people on the internet only read the headlines of emails and blogs? How about the fact that most people read only 20 percent of the words on a given webpage? It's these kinds of stats you have to keep in mind when designing a content strategy for your business. You need a strong web presence, but many businesses often overlook how important copywriting is to that presence.

You can't just write anything and expect it to get people to engage with your business. Likewise, you may not have the money to bring in a professional for $150 per hour. For a more budget-friendly, efficient alternative, check out Writesonic.

Writesonic is an AI-enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool built on top of Open AI's GPT-3 technology that helps you write high-converting copy in seconds. Writesonic analyzes your inputs and uses pattern matching and AI to craft catchy landing pages, ads, product descriptions, and even entire articles. All you have to do is provide a little information about the topic and your audience, and Writesonic composes a high-performing product almost instantaneously.

Because it's been trained on high-performing content from top brands, it knows how to write copy that resonates with any audience and how to convert for sales, newsletters sign ups, or whatever your goal is. Here's how it works:

  1. Select from Writesonic's copy templates like landing pages, ads, and more.
  2. Enter a short description of your product or service.
  3. Hit the "Generate" button to generate a dozen high-converting copy variants.
  4. Edit, copy, share, and launch your copy anywhere, using different variants to A/B test if you'd like.

Get more leads, sell more products, and increase your brand awareness. Writesonic has earned 4.9 stars on AppSumo for good reason. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Writesonic's Starter Plan for just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copywriting

This AI-Enhanced Copywriting Tool for Marketing and Sales Can Help Save You Time and Money

Copywriting

Attract More Attention to Your Business Online by Improving Your Copywriting

Copywriting

What Does a Copywriter Do? (Infographic)