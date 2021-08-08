Amaze Media Labs Acquires Jam Street Media

August 8, 2021 3 min read

Last week, Amaze Media Labs, co-founded by Robert Tuchman, Brett Sklar and Stephen Master, announced that it has acquired Jam Street Media, founded by Matty Staudt. Staudt is the noted producer of branded podcasts for institutions such as The San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank and Cisco Systems, in addition to original content like Appalachian Mysteria and Deep Cover The Real Donnie Brasco.

Recent Nielsen studies have found branded podcasts to be highly effective across key metrics of awareness and purchase intent. At the same time, podcasts are gaining traction as part of brands annual marketing planning.

Amaze Media Labs also owns several podcast networks in the sports and culinary worlds, including The Hockey Podcast Network, The Basketball Podcast Network and Eat, Drink & Dine.

Tuchman is the host of one of Entrepreneur Media's most popular podcasts, How Success Happens. The weekly podcast features in-depth conversations with many of today’s biggest and brightest entrepreneurs and offers an opportunity for sponsoring brands to connect with a highly engaged audience. Featured guests have run the gamut across the highest levels of business and innovation: Danny Meyer, Arthur Blank, Alex Rodriguez, Jeff Immelt, Alli Webb, Rebecca Minkoff and Jenny Fleiss.

“Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of communication. With the combination of Amaze Media Labs and Jam Street Media, we are truly developing the next level of storytelling that connects celebrities, brands, and live experiences with the audiences that are eager to hear their words of leadership, motivation, creativity, education, and impact.” Tuchman says. “I cannot express how thrilled I am to work with a giant of the industry, Matty Staudt, of Jam Street.”

Jam Street Media is widely known for its podcasts that evoke empathy, education and entertainment. Staudt, a broadcasting veteran ever since he cracked a mic at the age of 16 in his hometown of Keyser, West Virginia, had a storied radio career spanning stations as WJFK in Washington DC, WNEW in New York City, Alice Radio (KLLC) and Live 105 (KITS) in San Francisco. In 2007, Staudt moved into the podcast space as a member of the start-up team at Stitcher as their first director of content and most recently served as the first VP of Podcast Programming at iHeartRadio before founding Jam Street in 2019.

“Since we started Stitcher in 2007, it’s been my pleasure to watch our industry grow into what it is today. Creating beautiful shows that highlight great audio storytelling is my passion and what we strive to do in all our projects," Staudt remarked. “This combination of Amaze Media Labs with Jam Street will allow hundreds of brands to reach their intended audiences and give the best client experience in the business. Quality is something important to both Robert and myself and it comes through in our shows.”

The combination of the two companies will be effective immediately.

