News and Trends

You Will Soon Be Able to Use Bitcoin at This Movie Theatre Chain

Apple Pay and Google Pay will also soon be accepted for online purchases at U.S. theaters.
Next Article
You Will Soon Be Able to Use Bitcoin at This Movie Theatre Chain
Image credit: Noam Galai | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

AMC announced Monday that American movie-goers can soon use bitcoin to pay for tickets and concessions. Apple Pay and Google Pay will also soon be accepted for online purchases at U.S. theaters.

CEO Adam Aron told investors during the company’s earnings call, "I've had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that.”

Aron hopes the company can become more involved “in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe” and leadership is “quite intrigued” by the business opportunities it involves. 

Related: The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in August 2021

AMC (AMC) shares went up 5.3% in after-hours trading and bitcoin went up 5.5% on Monday evening. 

The movie theater company has had a unique year as it explores the best ways to re-open following coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. In May, stock jumped to $12.77 after AMC Entertainment Holdings announced it raised over $400 million through a 43 million share at-the-market equity offering.

Individual investors on Reddit and social media used the #AMCSqueeze hashtag to discuss the event. AMC garnered significant hype on Reddits r/WallStreetBets forum, whose members bought up AMC stock at the same time they were making headlines for their big bets on companies like GameStop. 

“Just go on Twitter, just go on Reddit, just go on YouTube, read what these people write,” Aron said at the time. “They love AMC. And these are not people who are just going to be investors in AMC. These are going to be customers of AMC who come to our theaters and enjoy watching movies at our theaters as paying guests.” 

Related: A Movie Theater Employee Goes Viral for Exposing an Industry Secret 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee