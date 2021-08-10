News and Trends

All-Time Great 'Jeopardy!' Champion Hits Hard at Guest Host in Cheeky Tweet

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck took the stage Monday night for the start of his five-day run as host, but was a casualty of James Holzhauer's roast.
Next Article
All-Time Great 'Jeopardy!' Champion Hits Hard at Guest Host in Cheeky Tweet
Image credit: Robin Marchant | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Since the heartbreaking death of longstanding and beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the game show has been trying out a slew of guest hosts until a permanent replacement is selected.

Everyone from professional athletes like NFL Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers to esteemed journalists like Katie Couric and Robin Roberts to TV personality and physician Dr. Mehmet Oz have taken their turn in the coveted position, but the latest stand-in garnered a cheeky review from one of the all-time Jeopardy! greats.

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck took the stage Monday night for the start of his five-day run as host, drawing a realtively positive reaction from fans and viewers.

Related: Mike Richards to Become Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Host (Report)

However, there was one viewer who chose to use Buck's hosting stint as a way to poke fun at his in-game commentating skills. James Holzhauer, the Jeopardy! 2019 Tournament of Champions winner and champion of 32 episodes in a row, tweeted following Buck's intiial appearance, causing a stir on the internet.

"Jeopardy says whoever hosts full-time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck," Holzhauer jokingly typed in a Tweet that has since garnered more than 22,000 likes.

Related: Alex Trebek Taught Us to Choose Presence Over Judgment

"A rare miss for you," one Twitter user responded, with another saying that they'll "never understand the hatred of Joe Buck."

Buck has not responded directly to Holzhauer's quip, though he did favorite several Tweets that praised his performance.

Holzhauer’s winnings in regular season Jeopardy! episodes reached a total of $2,462,216 on top of another $500,000 from winning the '19 Tournament of Champions and for clinching the runner-up spot in the Jeopardy! Greatest of All-Time tournament in 2020.

Variety reported last week that the curent frontrunner for the permanent Jeopardy! hosting gig is Mike Richards, who currently serves as the executive producer for the game show.

Buck's guest-host run is set to end on August 13.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee