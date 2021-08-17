Finance

3 Reasons to Love the U.K. Residential Property Market

As an investor, I love the U.K. residential real-estate market. Here's why.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Property Investors
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am often asked why I focus my investment portfolio on residential property in the U.K. There are many other assets that I could invest in: the stock market, cryptocurrency, commercial property or international real estate being just a few possible options. But for me, there is something special about homes in the green and pleasant U.K. 

Of course, part of the reason I like this market so much is that it is my area of expertise. It is important to know about whatever you choose to invest in. It is a good idea to become a master of one sector rather than an amateur of many. But there are some tangible reasons to choose the U.K. property option as well. It is a juicy and profitable market if you know where to look. In this article, I will look at just three of the many reasons why I love residential real estate in the U.K.

Related: 3 Ways to Make Passive Income With Other People's Property

1. Limited supply, increasing demand

The U.K. is a small country, but it is a popular destination for people from across the world. From tourism to education to immigration, the U.K. is a prime destination for many people. Commonwealth nations are a particular source of this popularity, and many citizens of those nations choose to make Britain their home. As the population grows, so does the need for housing.

In a small country with protected countryside (known as "greenbelt land") where construction is very tightly controlled, the supply of housing is limited. Combine that with an increase in demand, and you can see why the U.K. is such a good choice for investment! While we can meet this demand by continued construction, property in popular areas will still be in high demand. It is a safe assumption that property prices will rise in real terms here over time, based on this factor alone.

2. Hidden gems

A lot of overseas investors look to London as a key place to invest. But the return on investment (ROI) in London isn’t particularly strong. Great property deals are often found in the Midlands and the North, places often overlooked. As a property trainer, the strategy I teach my students is to "buy low, rent high with a property manager nearby." This allows them to find the bargain properties even if they are not in their local area. Finding the hidden gems is key to the property market in the U.K., especially for those that are just starting out and are not multimillionaires ... yet.

Related: 3 Leadership Lessons to Learn From Elon Musk

3. Commercial to residential conversions

With much of retail struggling because of current circumstances and many people choosing to work from home, commercial to residential conversions are an amazing opportunity right now. The even better news is that the government has recently reformed planning law, making it a whole lot easier to do this without excessively long planning-approval processes. This makes now a perfect time to get started with this strategy in the U.K.!

In this period of transition, while the world is changing, there are many opportunities to help make the necessary improvements and be fairly compensated for doing so. Creating new homes out of old commercial property is just one of them. There are so many ways to make money in real estate in the U.K., and I really hope this article has gotten you thinking about how you can get involved too.

Related: 3 Lies They Tell You in School That Hurt You in Business

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises