Stocks

BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE: Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Why is the crypto market down today? Bitcoin is facing resistance and holding other...
Next Article
BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE: Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today?
Image credit: Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on InvestorPlace

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrency has seen a renewed bullishness for the first time in a while. The major crash of late spring led to a price drought through June and July. Many have turned their attention away from digital currency; tech earnings, the electric vehicle (EV) race heating up and short squeezes have helped distract investors from the faltering crypto industry. But a resurgence is prompting a whole new wave of interest, and buyers are helping to drive major crypto plays back up on track toward all-time highs. Today, with prices faltering slightly, investors are worriedly clamoring to know: Why is the crypto market down today?

An aerial shot of a group of popular cryptocurrency tokens.
Source: Shutterstock

Fear not, the industry is not falling back into disarray. This downturn in the market is being provoked by a number of factors. They’re nothing the asset class hasn’t overcome before, either. As CoinDesk reports, digital currencies are facing resistance as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) approaches the $50,000 mark for the first time since its $30,000 price-plummet. This is a milestone price, and, of course, selling is going to pick up at such a value. As a result, the coin is down 5% at the time of writing.

Of course, crypto price trends are often tied to whatever Bitcoin is doing. Thus, the price action is sending other cryptos lower in sympathy. Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is down over 7%, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is paring similarly sized losses and Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is down over 8%.

Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today? Celebrity Influence Wanes, Government Regulation Picks Up

Crypto can’t be bailed out with a celebrity tweet anymore, and that’s keeping the asset class held down today. Investors are noticing that prices aren’t as affected as they once were by outside influencers. CoinTelegraph reports that a tweet from Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), would bump up Bitcoin value by an average of 4.4% in Q2. However, the CEO now has over 2,200 tweets, almost all about Bitcoin, and the effect seems to be exhausted.

This social media phenomena has long been wearing thin. But also, the increasing likelihood of crypto regulation in the U.S. is playing a part in keeping crypto held down. With proposed legislature that would allow the Treasury to veto the creation of new stablecoins, and impose taxation for crypto mining, the proposal is souring investors’ future visions for digital assets.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE: Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs